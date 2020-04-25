Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to post sales of $776.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $785.50 million and the lowest is $757.00 million. MRC Global reported sales of $970.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.35. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

In related news, Director H B. Wehrle III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its position in MRC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MRC Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

