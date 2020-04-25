Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.49). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 210,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $976,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,315,862 shares of company stock worth $6,477,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 690,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,251. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

