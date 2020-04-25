Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.77 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Park-Ohio news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Grampa bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. Insiders have purchased 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $198,088 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

PKOH stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,001. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $191.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.