Brokerages Set $3.50 Price Target for Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Riot Blockchain stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 4,456,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.49. Riot Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riot Blockchain stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Riot Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

