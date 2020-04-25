Buckhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,520,915 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.