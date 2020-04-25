Bulwark Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Bulwark has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $239,595.75 and $52.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.