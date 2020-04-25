Burst 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,295.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Burst has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Coinroom and Bittrex. Burst has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $13,295.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,090,489,898 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Coinroom, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

