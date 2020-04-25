Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.10 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, CoinTiger, CoinEgg and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $61.10 million and $18.21 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00591713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006551 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 497.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, CoinTiger, BitMart, Neraex, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Kucoin, LBank, FCoin, Cryptopia, EXX, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, ZB.COM, RightBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

