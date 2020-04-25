Cairn Investment Group Inc. Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.12.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

