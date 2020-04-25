Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

