Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.09 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.