Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

