Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.58 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (down previously from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.93. The stock has a market cap of $867.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

