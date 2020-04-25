Capital City Trust Co. FL Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

