Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

