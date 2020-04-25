Caspian (CSP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $406,198.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $406,198.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Caspian

CSP is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

