Castweet (CTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.35 Million

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $32,405.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 89.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet token can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00030657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.02590120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00214284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,724,391 tokens. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet.

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

