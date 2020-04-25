Catex Token (CATT) Achieves Market Cap of $134,512.19

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $134,512.19 and $87,536.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.51 or 0.04454152 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013224 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009081 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003252 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,381,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

