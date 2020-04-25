Ccore (CCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ccore has a market cap of $7,143.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02573524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00214547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.