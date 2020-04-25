CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 638.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CDW by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,736. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

