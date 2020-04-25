CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Hits $909,600.51

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $909,600.51 and $900.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.50 or 0.04452493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008988 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003269 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.