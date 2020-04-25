Centauri (CTX) Tops One Day Volume of $35.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a total market cap of $32,049.73 and approximately $35.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centauri has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.04412752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

