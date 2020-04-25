Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,780 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Centerstate Bank worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centerstate Bank news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $114,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,452.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $354,187.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,800 shares of company stock worth $589,287. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.10. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $209.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

