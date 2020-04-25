Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CRNT stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 890,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,801. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $181.32 million, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

