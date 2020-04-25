Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Cerner reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.48.

CERN traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

