ChainX Price Tops $1.15 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00015167 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $384,293.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02598498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 4,777,900 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

