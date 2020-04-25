Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $87.01. 9,175,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,197,070. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

