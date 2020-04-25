Chronologic Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001918 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $139,235.76 and approximately $167.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.02594808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00214277 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,232,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,507 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

