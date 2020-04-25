Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $29,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

