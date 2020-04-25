Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

CSCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

