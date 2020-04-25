Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $42.52. 14,282,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,014,298. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

