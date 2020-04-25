Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.0208

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, Vebitcoin and Binance. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02580012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, GOPAX, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Mercatox, IDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Liqui, Huobi, Binance, COSS, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

