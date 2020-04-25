Claymore (CLM) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

