Clean Yield Group Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.70. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.