Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $190.65 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

