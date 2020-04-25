Cloudbric Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $68,633.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.02577918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,500,569 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

