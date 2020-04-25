CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of CNB Financial worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCNE stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $249.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. CNB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 5,107 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

