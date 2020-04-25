Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

