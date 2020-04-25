Cohen Lawrence B Has $4.21 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,890.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

