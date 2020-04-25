CoinUs Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $231,170.43 and $761.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000217 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000109 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.