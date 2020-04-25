Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

