Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

