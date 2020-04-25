Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

