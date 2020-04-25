Comparing Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Truxton (NYSE:TRUX)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Truxton and Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of New York Mellon 1 8 7 0 2.38

Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $43.61, suggesting a potential upside of 21.94%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Truxton.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 31.39% N/A N/A Bank of New York Mellon 21.60% 10.59% 1.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truxton and Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $31.63 million 3.48 $9.74 million N/A N/A Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 1.52 $4.44 billion $4.02 8.90

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Truxton on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.