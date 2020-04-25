Conceal (CCX) Hits Market Cap of $318,514.59

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $318,514.59 and $125,778.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.01136226 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00169709 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00236829 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002833 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,033,727 coins and its circulating supply is 7,146,555 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

