Consensus (SEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $191.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00037757 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042099 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,663.71 or 1.01073482 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064432 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

