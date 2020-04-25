Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

ED stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $3,779,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,614,000 after purchasing an additional 326,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

