Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,637,000 after buying an additional 75,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.83. 1,259,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.