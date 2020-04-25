Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) is Regents of The University of California’s 3rd Largest Position

Regents of The University of California lowered its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Constellation Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 7.0% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned 3.58% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $47,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNST. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $11,778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 118,009 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 328,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 17.01. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $26,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $26,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $26,549.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $26,549.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $1,196,641. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.