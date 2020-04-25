ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Hits $2.22 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $86,233.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CPDAX, UEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006108 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy, DDEX, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

